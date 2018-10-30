Prince Charles makes rare comment about grandson Prince George The future King turns 70 next month

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his eldest grandson Prince George in a new BBC documentary which airs next month. In the show, fans are given an insight into Charles' passion and work ethic, and his love of conservation certainly shines through. Standing in an arboretum at Birkhall, his Scottish estate, Charles says: "This is George's wood."

He motions to dozens of different tree varieties which were planted when George was born five years ago. "As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees," the future King added. "I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up."

Charles stars in new BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70

In the BBC documentary, Charles' wife Camilla also features. She teased her husband about the long dry summer, saying: "He does rain dances most of the day, to try and get some more." Charles' two sons Prince William and Prince Harry also praise their father for "banging the drum" for issues such as climate change, plastic waste and marine conservation.

"Whether it's dinner or tea or whatever and we sit there and speak to him, he gets so frustrated. You can understand why, when he cares that much and he's been banging the drum for this long," Harry says.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments together:

The 60-minute show, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, will air next month to coincide with Charles' landmark 70th birthday. Filmmaker John Bridcut was given exclusive access to the Prince over the past twelve months, both at work and behind the scenes, at home and abroad. Discussing the intimate portrait of the future King, director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: "It's a real privilege to be given access to the Prince of Wales and those closest to him to mark his 70th birthday. This intimate documentary will offer a unique insight into his life and work and those who know him best."

