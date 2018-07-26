Prince Charles shares rare picture inside Highgrove garden - where Prince George loves to play The doting granddad recently gave a rare insight into his family life

There's no denying that Prince Charles has a special attachment to his extraordinary garden at Highgrove. On Wednesday, Clarence House released a new image of the royal enjoying the splendour of his beautiful grounds - a place where his eldest grandson Prince George loves to play. "The Prince of Wales joined in with the Big #ButterflyCount at his Highgrove Garden this week and took part in the world's biggest survey of butterflies," the caption read.

Prince Charles at his Highgrove estate this week

Charles, who has put a lot of time and effort into the gardens at his private Gloucestershire home, previously revealed how he refurbished the tree house, which was once played in by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, so little George can play in it. The tree house was first built in 1989 just in time for William's seventh birthday. It was the work of Cotswold architect William Bertram, who interviewed the Princes when they were aged three and five, to ask them how they would like their new hideout to be. William told him: "I want it to be as high as possible so I can get away from everyone and I want a rope ladder which I can pull up so no-one can get at me."

Charles often spends time with his grandchildren at Highgrove; he previously enjoyed a spot of gardening with George in the gardens when he was just two-years-old. The youngster helped his green-fingered granddad to plant two new trees in the grounds of the country retreat, which Charles bought in 1980. During a recent visit to Kew Gardens, Charles got chatting about life at his Highgrove home. He was presented with an oriental beech sapling for his beech tree collection, but joked that it would need protecting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two oldest children, Prince George and Princes Charlotte. "I mustn't let my grandchildren get hold of this," he teased.

