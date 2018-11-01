Confirmed! These royals are attending Prince Charles' 70th birthday party This is going to be quite the celebration!

With less than two weeks until Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, details are starting to emerge about the royal attendees who have been invited to a very special party hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have confirmed they will attend the celebration in a post on the official Danish Royal Family website.

The reception and dinner will be held in the State Rooms at the palace on Charles’ birthday – Wednesday 14 November - with close family and several other European royals expected to attend. It comes as no surprise that Prince Frederik and Princess Mary are on the guest list; Prince Charles and Camilla were guests of the couple during their Diamond Jubilee tour of Scandinavia in 2012, and the Danish royals have since hit it off with Charles’ son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will attend Prince Charles' 70th birthday party

It was revealed in September that invitations had already been sent out for the Prince of Wales’ milestone birthday party, with the Queen hosting the event in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in honour of her eldest son. As for what the party will entail, details are understandably being kept very private – though it's thought that the Queen will make a speech in tribute to Charles.

A new BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 will also air to coincide with the milestone birthday, featuring interviews with the Prince, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry.

Prince Charles and Camilla visited Denmark in 2012

Filmmaker John Bridcut was given exclusive access to the Prince over the past twelve months, both at work and behind the scenes, at home and abroad. Discussing the intimate portrait of the future King, director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: "It's a real privilege to be given access to the Prince of Wales and those closest to him to mark his 70th birthday. This intimate documentary will offer a unique insight into his life and work and those who know him best."

