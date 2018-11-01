Prince Charles took some very good advice from Meghan Markle and it paid off The future King turns 70 this month

Prince Charles appears to have taken inspiration from his new daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for his latest high-profile photoshoot. The future King, who turns 70 this month, has posed with his wife Camilla for a stunning Vanity Fair feature. And the beautiful photos that show Charles and Camilla at their London home, Clarence House, were taken by none other than Prince Harry and Meghan's official wedding photographer – Alexi Lubomirski.

The photoshoot took place in early May, just weeks before Meghan joined the royal family. One particularly sweet portrait shows Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, sitting in the Garden Room, with the Duchess placing a hand on her husband's knee. Another shows the couple strolling arm-in-arm in their garden. See the portraits here.

Charles and Camilla posed for a Vanity Fair feature

Photographer Alexi recalled: "As soon as they looked at each other, there was a sparkle in their eyes – that's when the magic happened. You feel like they are a young couple in love." The feature included interviews from people who are in the royals' inner circle, as well as royal correspondents and photographers.

Veteran photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been shooting the Windsors for 41 years, heaped praise on Camilla in particular. "We think the world of her, we adore her," he said. "She's an amazing woman. She always shows up with a great smile and is never, ever, grumpy."

Harry and Meghan's official wedding photos:

Photographer Alexi first made headlines last year when he was commissioned to take Harry and Meghan's engagement photos at Frogmore House, Windsor. The celebrity and fashion photographer previously worked as Mario Testino's assistant in Paris before embarking on his career, which has seen him shoot for publications including Harper's Bazaar UK and Vogue. Alexi's clients include Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts.

Of taking Harry and Meghan's official wedding photos last May, Alexi said in a statement: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

