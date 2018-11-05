Prince Charles is closing his home to the public next year - find out what's going on at Clarence House Details for August 2020 will be released this month

Sad news for royal fans! Anyone planning a visit to Clarence House next year will be left disappointed as the royal residence will be closed to visitors until 2020. The home of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall is usually open to the public when the royal couple spend their summer elsewhere. However, due to house renovations, royal fans will have to wait a little longer for their visit to the London-based residence. "Clarence House will be closed to visitors during 2019 for essential works," a statement on the Royal Collection Trust website reads.

Clarence House will be closed to the public in 2019

The message continued: "The House will next open in August 2020. Tickets, times and prices for August 2020 will be released in November 2019." Those who own a Royal Collection Trust one-year pass from this year won't be able to use the pass for entry in 2020. A representative from the RCT told HELLO!: "Visitors who have purchased a ticket for an official royal residence directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert their ticket into a One-Year Pass by having it stamped and validated before they leave the site, giving them 12 months' complimentary admission to the royal residence that they visited." They added: "The terms and conditions of the 1-Year Pass state that it is not possible to use a 1-Year Pass when the applicable royal residence is closed to visitors."

Clarence House is usally open to visitors throughout August, offering a unique glimpse at the venue for a number of memorable royal occasions. Earlier this year, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall hosted Prince William and Kate, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the Morning Room at Clarence House following Louis' christening in July. Visitors are usually able to take a guided tour of the room and see the stunning Chippendale gold-lined sofa where the royals gathered for the official christening portraits. Other highlights include seeing the Garden Room, which was created from two rooms which Princess Margaret lived in before her marriage, and visiting the Library, where the Queen Mother hosted intimate dinners when she lived in the house.

