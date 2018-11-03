Prince Charles' grandchildren have the most touching nickname for him It's very similar to what Queen Elizabeth called George V!

As Prince Charles prepares to become a grandfather for the fourth time next Spring, the nickname that Prince George and Princess Charlotte call him has been revealed, and it's the sweetest thing! Royal author and correspondent for the Daily Mail Robert Hardman, who has been speaking with people close to the Prince at Dumfries House, revealed on Saturday that the royal children call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'! What makes this particularly touching is that Queen Elizabeth called George V 'Grandpa England'. In the insightful article, Robert also wrote: "He [Charles] increasingly consults the Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren — maybe George — will one day take on the stewardship of his own."

The doting dad-of-two Charles - whose son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced in October that they were having their first child together - has previously opened up about being a grandfather, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Charles is currently in Ghana with his wife Camilla for the second stop of their West African tour. They began the tour in Gambia and will visit Nigeria next, before heading back to England where Charles will celebrate his 70th birthday on November 14. A reception and dinner will be held in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace with close family and several other European royals expected to attend.

