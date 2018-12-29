Prince William and Kate share rare affectionate moment at wedding It was one of our most-read stories of the year

With two beautiful royal weddings this year, the royals publicly shared some affectionate and tender moments, which is usually quite a rare and special sight. That's why this story about Prince William and Kate sweetly holding hands at Princess Eugenie's wedding was one of our most popular articles of the year. Read on to remember the romantic moment and see the adorable photo that captured readers' hearts...

Kate Middleton and Prince William holding hands at the ceremony

While waiting in St George's Chapel for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to take place earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked adorable as they held hands while sitting down next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince William held on to Kate's hand which she placed underneath her husband's, and they both rested them gently on his knee. They shared the tender moment before watching the ceremony take place, as their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, fulfilled their roles as bridesmaid and pageboy respectively. Although Harry and Meghan are openly affectionate, we only rarely get a glimpse into the romantic life of William and Kate, who limit their public displays of affection.

The royal couple have made some subtle gestures before, including in December 2017 when they attended the Christmas church service at Sandringham hand in hand. Kate also placed her hand on her husband's leg at an official welcoming ceremony on day one of their 2016 royal tour of Canada. And they shared a very rare public kiss in Santa Barbara, California, during their 2012 to visit California. Kate congratulated her husband with a peck on the cheek after he played in the Audi Polo Challenge.

