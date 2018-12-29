Strictly's Karen Clifton enjoys beach getaway after spending Christmas with new boyfriend Was new boyfriend David with her?

It's been a big year for Karen Clifton, who started the year by announcing her split from husband Kevin Clifton, before dancing her way through Strictly Come Dancing with Charles Venn. But the 36-year-old Venezuelan dancer has been making the most of some serious downtime over the festive period. After emotionally reuniting with her mum in New York just before Christmas, she was later joined by her new boyfriend David Webbe who celebrated the big day with her family. But on Friday (UK time), with New Year's Day just around the corner, Karen chased the sunshine and enjoyed some time lazing on a beach! She posted a photograph of herself looking sensational in a bikini while lying down on the secluded stretch of sand with a huge grin on her face, and captioned it: "It’s been a long time Vitamin D." Although there is no sign of David in the shot, it's quite likely that he took the photo of Karen.

Karen and David leaving New York on Boxing Day

Fans were delighted to see Karen looking so blissfully happy and relaxed, including her former dance partner Charles, who cheekily wrote: "Now that's what I'm talking about 'Trouble' enjoy." One fan added: "Yes girl, enjoy the break you deserve it," and another commented: "Good for you lovely. If anyone deserves it, it's you. Have fun and completely relax."

Karen isn't the only Strictly star taking some time out in sunnier destinations over the Christmas period. Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are currently in Miami, and they were joined by Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice on Friday (UK time). In fact, a photo shared by Janette showed Ashley and Giovanni pictured together for the first time as a couple - exciting!

