Princess Charlene of Monaco took her adorable twin children to New York recently, and couldn't resist posting some snaps from their family trip on Instagram. Sharing a video montage of their holiday, sweetly set to background music of Jackson 5's ABC, she wrote: "First trip to NY. Great adventure and a wonderful experience! Thank you." The photographs show four-year-old Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques exploring all the sites of the Big Apple and having lots of fun – there's even a shot of little Gabriella bursting into tears at what looks like the top of the Empire State Building, as her brother looks on. We wonder what was wrong!

With her children at Monaco's National Day in November 2018

She later posted another snap of the twins at the memorial site of the twin towers, simply captioning it, "Ground zero," with an American flag and praying hands emoji. Plenty of royal fans were excited to see the candid photos, with one commenting, "Cute and adorable! Why is the little princess crying!?" and another adding: "What a wonderful adventure. They are so well mannered and adorable."

Charlene often posts adorable snapshots of her family life on her official Instagram page, sharing plenty more over the recent Christmas period, when her 100,000 followers saw the royal twins meet Santa Claus and pose in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. The siblings celebrated their fourth birthday in December, and she also shared some insights into their sweet joint party – which looked to have been superhero-themed.

Her husband Prince Albert also speaks very fondly of his children, and has revealed how he is helping to prepare them for their future roles within the royal family. In a book released earlier this year entitled Albert de Monaco: L'homme et Le Prince (Albert II of Monaco, The Man and The Prince), he said: "I will try to give [Jacques] good advice. What is important — and I am convinced that I should have done so much more diligently when I was young — is that he gets to know our institutions fairly early and how the government and the different administrations work."

He said of daughter Gabriella: "She is not the heir to the throne, but she too will have her part of the job to do. My sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] do a lot of things, a day will come when they will necessarily be less present, less active. And where someone else will have to assume their responsibilities."