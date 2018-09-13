See Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's adorable twins on first day of school Proud mum Charlene shared photos on Instagram

It was a proud day for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco on Wednesday, as their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella started school. The twins' mum Charlene couldn't resist sharing photos of the milestone on her official Instagram account, showing her children arriving for their big day.

Both children were dressed in white polo shirts and jeans for the occasion, with Jacques sporting a black rucksack embroidered with various patches, while his sister Princess Gabriella wore a pink floral bag. The photos shared by Princess Charlene showed the siblings walking together into class, while another shows Princess Gabriella reaching to put one hand on her brother's shoulder. "First day of school," Charlene simply captioned the photos.

Princess Charlene clearly dotes on her three-year-old twins, and often shares sweet family photos with her 78,900 Instagram followers. Recent posts have shown the children meeting a penguin and attending a Riviera Water Bike challenge, while others see the twins celebrating their birthday alongside their father, Prince Albert.

The Prince has also spoken fondly of his children, as well as revealing how he is helping to prepare his children for their future roles within the royal family. In a book released earlier this year, Albert de Monaco: L'homme et le prince (Albert II of Monaco, The Man and The Prince), Grace Kelly's son opened up about how he will help his son Jacques, the heir to the Monegasque throne, as he grows up. "I will try to give [Jacques] good advice. What is important — and I am convinced that I should have done so much more diligently when I was young — is that he gets to know our institutions fairly early and how the government and the different administrations work," Albert said. "That he also gets to know the people in place, even if they will probably have been replaced by others when he is of age. It is essential that he gets to know Monaco from the inside."

Albert also intends to so the same with Jacques' twin sister Princess Gabriella. Albert said, "She is not the heir to the throne, but she too will have her part of the job to do. My sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] do a lot of things, a day will come when they will necessarily be less present, less active. And where someone else will have to assume their responsibilities."

