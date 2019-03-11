Loading the player...

WATCH Meghan Markle joke about the weather during her trip to Canada House… So relatable…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Commonwealth Day on Monday by taking a trip to Canada House in London - and as you can see in our amazing video above, Meghan has mastered one vital part of becoming a true Brit: the ability to talk about the weather!

The royal couple had a fantastic morning, speaking to young Canadians who were inspiring in the worlds of fashion, arts, business and academia. In the video you can see Meghan showing off her new British skills! "They say people in the UK always talk about the weather," she jokes, adding: "Just go to Canada.... they talk about the weather all the time in Canada."

MORE: The Queen's most lavish gifts revealed

The stereotypical British interaction makes it clear that Meghan has become accustomed to the popular topic of conversation, or perhaps the mother-to-be is hinting that her time filming Suits in Toronto for six years allowed her to adapt to the British ice-breaker.

The video shows the Duke and Duchess getting stuck into the Canadian springtime tradition of making maple taffy. Meghan gave her creation of syrup cooled in snow to a nine-year-old girl Elodie-Rose Duguy-Inegebese, after offering the sweet treat to a little boy who had declared he had already had seven. Watch the full video above.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.