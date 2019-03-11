Why Meghan Markle was moved to tears at Commonwealth Day service The Duchess of Sussex was overcome with emotion at Monday's special event

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex attended her second Commonwealth Day service – her first as a member of the royal family. And during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Meghan was overcome with emotion during one poignant moment. Singer Alfie Boe performed a beautiful acapella version of Snow Patrol's Run, and Meghan was seen tearing up as she listened to the music. The Duchess sat next to Prince Harry and the Duke of York, and looked radiant dressed in white coat, which was teamed with a black-and-white dress by Victoria Beckham, and pillar box hat. The royal family steps out every year to attend the service, but 2019 is particularly significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

Meghan was emotional as she listened to Alfie Boe perform

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance. Highlights of the service included musical performances by Clean Bandit and tenor, Alfie Boe. A reflection was also given by Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer, ocean advocate and the UN Patron of the Oceans. The service was broadcast live on BBC One and across the BBC World Service, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth plays an important part in the public life of the Queen, who famously dedicated herself to the empire on her 21st birthday in 1947. Now head of the Commonwealth, the then Princess Elizabeth said that day: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family, to which we all belong."

The Duchess looked stylish in a Victoria Beckham dress for the occasion

This special occasion marks the second time that the royal family have all gone out together this month. Last Tuesday, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. The reception celebrated Prince Charles' commitment to his Welsh patronages and charities. The special event was hosted by the Queen, and featured guests representing the charitable organisations Charles has supported over the decades.

During the event, parents-to-be Harry and Meghan spoke about parenthood while talking to guest Simon Western, a Falklands veteran who suffered burns and has since become known for his charity work. Simon revealed that Harry had hinted about wanting more children in the future. He said: "We joked about Wales defeating England in the Six nations rugby. I also warned him and the Duchess it serves him right as they will be getting plenty of sleepless nights when the baby is born. He said if they have anymore than two it will serve him right." Meghan, meanwhile, explained that she was eating well in order to look after her baby's health and mental health.

The royals at the Commonwealth Day service

