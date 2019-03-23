Palace release loved-up picture of royal couple on special day This is SO sweet

What a gorgeous picture of Luxembourg's Prince Felix and Princess Claire this is! The palace released the never-before-seen photograph to celebrate Claire's birthday on Thursday, captioning the Instagram post: "Happy Birthday Princess Claire, who celebrates her 34th birthday today!" The official account credited the photo to the court's private collection, and of course plenty of royal fans were thrilled to see the new insight. "Happy birthday to this beautiful and intelligent princess, I hope she has an amazing day," one wrote, while another added: "I love this photo."

In the image, the loved-up Princess can be seen leaning happily on her husband, as Felix throws his head back laughing. The photograph is thought to have been taken in September 2017, at the wedding of Princess Marie-Gabriele and Antonius Willms, since Claire wore the very same sparkling pale blue gown to the nuptials.

Happy couple Felix and Claire married in September 2013, with a civil ceremony in Claire's native Germany and a grand royal celebration in the South of France, four days later. The magnificent Provençal wedding was attended by the likes of Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi and Belgium's Prince Laurent.

Claire is the daughter of telecomms millionaire Hartmut Lademacher, though studied and worked all over the world before her royal marriage to Prince Felix. The pair are thought to have met while she was at boarding school in Switzerland. Later on, the couple both went on to study bioethics at the Pontifical University Regina Apostolorum in Rome. Before tying the knot with Claire, the Prince told Luxembourg newspaper, the Luxemburger Wort, "Over the following years a strong friendship developed and has become the basis for our love."

Felix and Claire now share two children - Princess Amalia, four, and two-year-old Prince Liam. No doubt the family enjoyed some special birthday celebrations this week!