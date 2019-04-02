Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will not receive a civil list payment until her education has finished Her parents want her to concentrate on her studies

Princess Elisabeth is about to turn 18 years old, and as such, is entitled to receive an official civil list payment as heir to the Belgian throne. However, her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, have revealed that for the time being the young royal will not take on any royal duties and will concentrate solely on her studies. The princess will not receive any official pay come her birthday in October and will instead focus fully on her secondary studies at the prestigious Atlantic College in Wales until summer 2020. She is then expected to continue onto higher education, military training or both.

Princess Elisabeth is currently studying in Wales

In the last months the Belgian press have speculated that the princess would receive around 2,500 euros daily (about 920,000 euros per year), a similar amount that was paid to her father when he was the heir to the throne. But according to the newspaper De Morgen, which cites palace sources, "the matter of the princess's pay has not even been put on the table".

The coming of age of an heir to the throne would normally result in the royal moving into her own house, with a small staff who would also organise her royal diary for her. In return for her civil list payment, Princess Elisabeth would be expected to submit a report of her expenses to the national Court of Auditors.

With her brother Prince Gabriel

Over here in the UK, Prince William began to undertake his own public duties after graduating from university.