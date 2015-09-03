Belgium's King Philippe brings kids to first day of school

Although they're nobility, the Belgium royal family faces the same tradition as millions of other families around the world: the first day of school. King Philippe of Belgium was photographed with his children Crown Princess Elisabeth, Princess Eleonore and Prince Gabriel for their first day of school at the Sint-Jan-Berchmans college in Brussels on September 1 marking an end to their summer.







King Philippe escorted his children to their first day of school on September 1 Photo: Getty Images

The girls donned casual duds in a variety of pink shades, while the young prince opted for red pants and a blue windbreaker. The King meanwhile looked regal in a full suit as he escorted his children with a big smile on his face.

This rare appearance is only the third this summer. The Belgium royal family stayed out of the spotlight and enjoyed down time together, but did step out on July 21 for the National Day where they attended mass at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula. Days before the royal family was pictured on their family vacation at animal park Pairi Daiza in Cambron-Casteau, Brugelette, on July 11.





The royal family posed for a picture while on vacation this summer Photo: Getty Images

The young princesses and prince are just some of the younger royals who headed back to school. Just two days after the Dutch royal family enjoyed a day of sailing, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands set off for school on August 27 by bike, the preferred mode of transport in the low-lying country.

The 11-year-old royal, who is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, was filmed leaving her house and pedaling down the drive of her home. The Dutch royal palace released a video on its official Facebook account of Amalia starting her first day of senior school at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague.



Princess Catharina-Amalia rode her bike to school Photo: Facebook/hetkoninklijk.huis



The footage was a rare move for the King and Queen, who naturally hope to keep their children out of the public eye. When Amalia and her sisters started junior school in their younger years, press were not invited to the event. "It is in the princess' interest that she can travel to school in peace," the caption for a photo of Amalia on her bike read. "Her school is private. The princess has, like her peers, the right to a normal youth. Because her life will largely be devoted to public duties in the future, it is important to respect her privacy."



And Princess Marie-Chantal shared snaps on her Instagram of moving her daughter Princess Maria-Olympia in to college in New York City. One pic showed the family shopping in Bed, Bath and Beyond. "Where do I begin?#collegeshopping #newbeginings #newyork @olympiagreece," she captioned a pic of Olympia pushing a cart through the store.





Princess Marie-Chantal moved daughter Princess Olympia into college Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22