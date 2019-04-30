WATCH: Prince Harry accompanies brother Prince William on first day at Eton College Watch the video below

As the world eagerly awaits the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, we've been looking back at some of our favourite memories of Prince Harry as a child. In September 1995, two weeks before his 11th birthday, Harry was an adorable little brother and accompanied Prince William during his first day at the school. Two years later, Harry would go on to study at the prestigious Windsor boarding school alongside his brother William. If Baby Sussex is a boy, he could attend Eton and follow in the footsteps of his father, who excelled at sports such as polo and rugby while studying at the school!

