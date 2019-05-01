Young Prince Harry dressed up in a suit is the cutest sight ever – watch video Adorable!

As we wait for the royal baby to make an appearance, here at HELLO! towers we've been sifting through the archives and we've found some very sweet footage of Prince Harry as a child. The expectant father looked extra adorable as he attended an Easter church service back in 1991 with his brother Prince William and parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Harry, who was six at the time, looked extremely dapper in his Sunday best. Upon leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor, the young royal remembered his manners and politely shook the hand of the minister. Watch the heartwarming video below…

Scroll down for video

Loading the player...

