Princess Martha Louise of Norway makes relationship with new boyfriend Instagram official Read the candid caption below

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has confirmed she is in a new relationship, nearly three years after he divorce from Ari Behn was finalised. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal shared a snap with her new American boyfriend, Shaman Durek, who describes himself as an "evolutionary innovator" and "women's empowerment leader". In the caption, the 47-year-old Princess gushed: "When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many."

Detailing his qualities, she added: "He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.

Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn announced their split

"And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother's Day (for the USA)." She also added the hashtags #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove.

In turn, Shaman praised Princess Martha Louise for being a "strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement." He wrote: "I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty." News of the romance comes a few years after the royal announced her split from her ex-husband Ari, with whom she shares three daughters; Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah.

At the time of the split, the former couple released this a candid statement, saying: "Life does not always go smoothly. Both Ari and I have experienced this…These days we were mainly apart. We are ending the marriage but we are remaining together in parenthood. We have tried everything for a long time and we still cannot be where we were before, making it impossible for us to continue. We feel guilty because we are no longer able to create the safe harbour that our children deserve. But we hope and believe that we will manage to hold on to friendship through what lies ahead."

