Oops! Princess Martha Louise of Norway almost burned down her house

Princess Martha Louise was making bread when she forgot to turn the oven off

According to Avisa Nordland, a local newspaper, Martha Louise said, "There was lots of smoke, but fortunately no fire. I am glad that the house didn't burn down." Thankfully the house was fine, but the same couldn't be said for her bread. She explained, "The loaves were completely black!"

Martha Louise was speaking at the Change the World 2015 tour – an event run by Soulspring, the company she co-founded in 2007. The organization was formerly known as the Angel School. The 44-year-old has long-maintained that she can communicate with animals and angels. She is a certified physiotherapist and studied at an academy for holistic medicine and is still involved with Soulspring.

"I'm glad the house didn't burn down," said the royal. "The loaves were completely black!" Photo: Getty Images

The princess, lives in Norway with her author husband Ari Behn and the couple's three children – Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah, whose ages range between 7 and 12.

After a discussion with her father King Harald V, Martha Louise, who is fourth-in-line to the throne, decided to change her royal title. Instead of Her Royal Highness she is now known as Her Highness, which allows her to work on her own business away from her constitutional role as a princess.

The princess has three children with her author husband Ari Behn Photo: Getty Images

Despite cutting back on her royal duties, Martha Louise still represents her father at some engagements and takes a keen interest in improving people's quality of life. She has six patronages, all of which are health-related, including The Norwegian Association of the Deaf and The Norwegian Association of the Blind and Partially Sighted.