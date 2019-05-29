Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam set to wed this weekend

Here comes the bride! Wedding bells are ringing for Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, who are officially set to tie the knot, as confirmed by HOLA!.

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s daughter will say “I do” to her partner in a civil ceremony to take place in Monaco’s royal palace, followed by a luncheon and perhaps even the baptism of their son Balthazar.

Charlotte, 32, and her film producer beau will also enjoy a bigger celebration later this year, which will reportedly take place in the French commune of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where she grew up. The family relocated to the small village following the tragic death of her father, Stefano Casiraghi, in a 1990 boating incident.

Other details of the big affair haven’t been released yet, German publication Bunte reports Charlotte’s first child – Raphaël, 5, who she shares with ex-partner Gad Elmaleh – will be pageboy. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s four-year-old twins Princess Gabrielle and Prince Jacques will likely take on the roles of bridesmaid and pageboy.

They welcomed their first child in October 2018. Photo: © Getty Images

The news of Charlotte and Dimitri’s wedding date comes in the wake of their rumoured split. In January, word began swirling that their nuptials were being called off, but the Monaco royal and her beau, 37, set the record straight in a joint statement.

Royal watchers have been spoiled with weddings this year! The high-profile event follows the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, who exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 – a day after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first wedding anniversary.