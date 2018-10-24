Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi welcomes second child Congratulations to Charlotte and Dimitri

Monaco's royal family are celebrating the birth of a new baby! Charlotte Casiraghi and her boyfriend Dimitri Rassam have welcomed their first child together. The palace released a statement on behalf of Charlotte's mother Princess Caroline and Dimitri's mum Carole Bouquet, the French actress who famously played a Bond girl in For Your Eyes Only.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well."

This is the first child for Charlotte, 32, and Dimitri, 36, and the second son for the Monegasque royal. Charlotte is also the proud mum to four-year-old Raphaël, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri, meanwhile, shares a young daughter Darya with his ex-wife Masha Novoselova.

Charlotte hid her pregnancy back in March

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! previously reported that Charlotte and Dimitri had planned to marry in June, but the couple decided to postpone their wedding until after the baby's birth. The report went on to say that the new parents would have a wedding in Monaco followed by a party on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri's mother Carole owns a stunning villa in a vineyard.

Rumours of Charlotte's pregnancy first swirled in March, when she attended the annual Rose Ball in Monaco. Charlotte managed to conceal her growing baby bump in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown, which featured an oversized fur stole that hid her top half. She did debut a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, leaving royal watchers to speculate that she is engaged. Charlotte and Dimitri were first romantically linked in 2017. Since then, the pair have travelled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among other places.

