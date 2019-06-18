Mike Tindall makes the Queen laugh after surprising with his hat during Royal Ascot This is too funny!

Mike Tindall is known for his great sense of humour, and the former rugby captain had several members of the royal family – including the Queen – in hysterics on day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The dad-of-two was captured showing the monarch, Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex the contents from inside his top hat – revealing that he had placed a miniature version of his headpiece inside of it. Mike then placed the small hat back inside his big hat, and put it back on his head. The funny moment was shared on Twitter by ITV racing, who had asked fans to guess what the tiny hat actually was.

Mike Tindall had everyone in hysterics at Royal Ascot

MORE: Prince William and Kate enjoy a day at the races - best photos

Guesses were aplenty, with suggestions ranging from a tiny cupcake to a miniature chocolate. One follower commented on the video post, writing: "It's those chocolates you can buy in the shop I think? Very funny," while another said: "It's a large Nespresso capsule." A third guessed: "Yogurt pot!" Mike was joined at the races by his wife Zara Tindall, who looked stunning in a floral Zimmermann dress, which she teamed with a pale cornflower blue hat. As a keen sportsman herself, Zara in particular is a huge fan of Royal Ascot, and the couple looked delighted to be spending time with their family on the opening day.

Is that a mini hat in a hat @miketindall13!? Or a cupcake, some cheese?



Answers, please! pic.twitter.com/M4gfTwRHNU — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2019

Watch Mike making the Queen laugh

Mike has a great relationship with the royal family, and is often seen laughing and joking with them all during public events. The sportsman married Zara in July 2011, and the pair share daughters Mia, five, and Lena – who turns one in July. Mike and Zara were recently pictured enjoying a day out at the Burnham Horse Trials with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The former rugby star with wife Zara Tindall at the races

READ: Why royal ladies are always given the back seat in carriages

Earlier in the year, Mike revealed that the younger members of the royal family are forming a close bond just like Zara has with her cousins. Talking to The Telegraph, he said: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he’s the oldest."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.