Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare behind-the-scenes photos from latest engagement Prince William and Kate will travel to Pakistan later this month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a series of pictures from their latest engagement, which took place at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. The joint appearance comes two weeks before the royals embark on a royal tour of Pakistan. A short while after the visit, Kensington Palace posted a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. "Less than two weeks to go until #RoyalVisitPakistan," the caption read.

Prince William and Kate with Aga Khan on Wednesday

"Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month." One of the pictures shows the royal couple having a meeting with Aga Khan, while other photos show the pair speaking with a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders and key figures within the Diaspora community.

The message continued: "Organised in co-operation with the High Commission of Pakistan, today’s event showcased modern Pakistani culture, and saw The Duke and Duchess meet a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists. The Aga Khan Development Network (@AKDN) has been working in Pakistan for over a century to improve the quality of life, promote pluralism, and enhance civil society."

The Aga Khan Centre in London is home to the Aga Khan Foundation, the Aga Khan University's Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations, and the Institute of Ismaili Studies. The organisations work to promote understanding about Muslim cultures and to connect the public to global development issues. Prince William and Kate's official visit to Pakistan, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place between Monday 14 and Friday 18 October 2019.

