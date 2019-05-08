Kate Middleton corrects Prince William in funny exchange as they react to royal baby news They are the proud new aunt and uncle!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their delight over the royal baby news during an engagement on Tuesday. However, mum-of-three Kate was forced to correct her husband after he accidentally referred to her as "uncle". Attending the launch of the inaugural King's Cup Regatta at the Cutty Sark, the royal couple were asked about Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn baby, to which Prince William said: "Yes absolutely, [I'm an] uncle, second time for me." He then pointed at his wife and added, "and you as well". Taking the comment in her stride, Kate quipped back: "I'm definitely not an uncle." Realising the mistake, the pair then burst into fits of laughter.

Prince William then remarked: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting." Meghan, 37, had given birth to a healthy boy at 5.26am on Monday, with Harry confirming the news just hours later. Baby Sussex, who is seventh-in-line to the British throne, is now a new cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On whether he had any pearls of wisdom for his younger brother as a father of three, William laughed and remarked: "Plenty of advice, plenty of advice, but no I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

Kate, 37, added: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air." She continued: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

