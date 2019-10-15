Prince George is not far from Prince William's mind during tour - see his sweet update Prince George loves his animals

The Duke of Cambridge has touched upon his eldest son Prince George during the second day of his royal tour of Pakistan with his wife Kate. Paying a visit to the Margalla Hills Natuona Park on Tuesday, Prince William revealed his son was a huge fan of animals - in particular, lizards! The royal couple were shown a slideshow of animals found in the park, including leopards, cape hares and porcupines. Once a monitor lizard was flashed up, Prince William remarked: "George would love that."

Prince William and Kate at the Margalla Hills Natuona Park

George's interests come as no surprise as the Cambridge family are well known for their love of animals and have welcomed several pets into their royal household over the years. Prince William and Kate have left their three children - George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - at home. During the visit, the royal couple joined children from three schools in the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas, to help them set up a leopard camera trap and identify and remove plants that are threatening the natural environment. The engagement showed them how Pakistan is working to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

During the presentation by Rab Nawaz, senior director of programmes at WWF Pakistan, William was also impressed by footage from northern Pakistan of a snow leopard chasing a markhor sheep across steep rocky slopes. "Look at it, it's incredible, absolutely incredible," he said. The royals were shown a camera trap strapped to a tree, which is designed to take pictures of some of the animals mentioned, including leopards.

Prince William and Kate also visited the Islamabad Model College for Girls in the capital, touring classrooms and posing for a group picture with some of the young students. The Prince was told the girls were "big fans of your mother". After hearing this, William smiled and said: "You were, really? Oh that's very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too. She came here three times. I was very small."

Whilst visiting another classroom discussion with a group of teenage girls, Kate said: "This part of the visit is really important to us, the issue of girls and education." The Duke spoke of the UK's aim of teaching young people about mental health as he was leaving the school. The couple later had lunch with Prime Minister Imran Khan, and will then attend a special reception at the National Monument in their first full day of engagements.

