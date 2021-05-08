Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest pets through the years The Cambridges welcomed a new puppy to the family last year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well known for their love of animals and have welcomed several pets into their royal household over the years.

Prince William and Kate welcomed a new puppy in 2020, shortly before the death of the Cambridges' beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, in November.

From their hamster Marvin to their adorable dog Lupo, William and Kate have brought their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis up in a household of furry friends - and it seems to be the perfect antidote for dealing with their royally busy schedules!

HELLO! takes a look at all of the Cambridges' pets over the years…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new puppy

William and Kate welcomed a new pet dog into the family last year, but are yet to share his or her name with royal fans. The Duchess' younger brother, James Middleton, reportedly gifted the Cambridges the eight-month-old puppy and first shared pictures and videos of a litter of pups when they were born back in May 2020.

Tilly the golden retriever

Kate is well known for her love of dogs and can frequently be spotted petting the most adorable pooches while attending royal functions.

William and Kate with baby George and dogs Lupo and Tilly in 2013

In the past, Kate would regularly take the Middletons' family dog Tilly on days out, even supporting William at a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club back in 2006.

Tilly later featured in William and Kate's family portrait with Prince George shortly after he was born, lying discreetly beside them in the corner of the photo.

Lupo the English cocker spaniel

The royal pair added Lupo to their family in 2012, the English Cocker Spaniel who was given to them by Kate's brother James after their wedding and helped to keep the Duchess company while William was away for weeks in the Falkland Islands.

William and Kate shared this photo of Lupo to confirm their sad news

Their beloved dog sadly passed away in November, with William and Kate sharing a photo of Lupo to announce the news. It read: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

William and Harry's lop-eared rabbit and dog Widget

William's love of animals began from an early age and when he and brother Harry were small they had a number of pets between them.

Charles, Diana, William and Harry pictured with their puppy in 1986

As a young Prince, dog lover William had a pooch named Widget and he and Harry also shared a lop-eared rabbit which lived in a hutch in the stable yard at their family home in Highgrove.

Kate's Guinea Pigs

Kate has previously revealed that she had two Guinea Pigs when she was younger called Salt and Pepper.

Charles, Diana and Harry pictured with the family's rabbit in 1986

Her love of Guinea Pigs follows in the footsteps of William's mother Princess Diana, who took her guinea pig Peanuts to boarding school with her after being distraught by the thought of leaving him behind. Peanuts even won the 'fur and feathers' section in Sandringham show when entered by Diana in 1972.

George and Charlotte's hamster Marvin

In 2016, Kate revealed she and William bought Prince George and Princess Charlotte a new furry friend – a hamster called Marvin.

The Cambridge children adore their family pets

Speaking with children at Hampton Court Palace as she opened its new Magic Garden, Kate told the children how Charlotte especially loved her new pet because its whiskers tickled her cheeks.

