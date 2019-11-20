Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post sweet message to the Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding anniversary The monarch and her husband wed in 1947

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet message on Instagram to commemorate a special occasion on Wednesday. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared a black and white photo of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot in 1956, with the caption: "Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey. Many congratulations!"

Harry and Meghan shared this photo of the Queen and Prince Philip in 1956

The then Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey, with the young royal wearing a satin dress, designed by Norman Hartnell. While the Duke retired from public duties in 2017, he was by the Queen's side for grandson Harry's wedding to Meghan in May 2018.

The Sussexes weren't the only royals to send out congratulatory messages – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared two images of the Queen and Prince Philip on Kensington Royal's Instagram account, with the caption: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary."

It's believed that Harry and Meghan are now on their six-week break from royal duties and they are expected to take their six-month-old son Archie to the US to see the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland. The Duke attended the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall last Sunday, while the Duchess was last seen in public at the Remembrance Sunday service.

Harry and Meghan will not be joining the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas this year but HELLO! understands their decision has the full support of the 93-year-old monarch. They are not the first royals to spend the festive period elsewhere – William and Kate stayed with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton in Bucklebury in 2012 and 2016.

