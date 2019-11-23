Kate Middleton has returned to work after missing awards ceremony Prince William attended an event alone on Thursday night

The Duchess of Cambridge has returned to work after cancelling her appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday, the Court Circular reports. Kate was able to attend her royal engagements on Friday, when she and her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, met with Sir Keith Mills and Mr Jason Knauf. Sir Keith is the Chairman of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Jason holds the position of Chief Executive.

After Kate missed the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday evening, a royal source said the Duchess was no longer able to go to the event "due to the children". William arrived solo at the awards, held at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square, before joining a reception at the National Portrait Gallery.

Prince William at the Tusk Awards

While the Duchess was unable to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday evening, she did join husband William to host a tea party for the finalists at Kensington Palace earlier that afternoon, where she appeared in good spirits as she chatted to their guests in a video released on the Kensington Palace Instagram account on Thursday night.

The clip offered a look inside the royal couple's home, with Prince William and Kate hosting the event in a spacious drawing room, featuring historic artwork in gold frames hanging on the walls, and a wooden table lined with china teacups and saucers for their guests.

It is the second time in recent weeks that the Duke and Duchess have opened the doors to their London home for a special cause. In October, Prince William and Kate invited Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace, along with Camilla Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. However, that event took place in a different room at the Palace, which had dark hardwood flooring, pale cream walls, and a traditional fireplace with ornate marble surround.

