The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were apparently left unimpressed by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James' recent joke about Princess Charlotte's first day of school. The popular radio host opened up about their encounter live on air, in which he revealed Prince William and Kate were listening to his Breakfast Show shortly after their four-year-old daughter was greeted by Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, at Thomas's Battersea in September. "They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school," he shared. "I saw the photo during the show and said, 'Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?'"

The royal couple were apparently not amused by Greg's joke

However, a few weeks later, Greg was invited to Kensington Palace along with Radio 1's Teen Heroes. "They said, 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte's first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'" he explained. "I went, 'Oh God, no!' They'd heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day."

He later joked: "They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile. I'm sure it's all absolutely fine." On her first day at school back in September, Princess Charlotte was seen holding onto her mother's hand as she arrived with her big brother Prince George. The comments come shortly after Kate revealed what her daughter Princess Charlotte loves to get up to when she's at home.

Princess Charlotte started school in September

Speaking to performers at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on Monday, the 37-year-old royal said that her two eldest children love putting on little shows. Nuala Peberby, 14, who stars in the new Mary Poppins musical, said: "[Kate] said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte. She told us how lucky we were to be on stage in the West End and asked how we managed to do it with all our schoolwork. I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them."

