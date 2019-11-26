Princess Charlene of Monaco reveals the sweet bond shared by twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Fans of the Monaco royal family have been thrilled to see twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques growing up.

The four-year-olds stole the show recently at Monaco’s National Day celebrations when they appeared on the palace balcony with their parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert. The little sweethearts were all dressed up for the occasion, too! Jacques wore a very small uniform, while his sister beamed in a blue jacket and wore a red beret. They looked very happy next to each other and were seen chatting excitedly back and forth as they took part in the festivities.

Now, Charlene has opened up about the sweet bond she says her children share. Admitting that parenting twins can sometimes be “exhausting,” the former Olympic swimmer praised her kids’ “inner strength” and ability to “say what they think and feel, whatever the circumstances” in an interview with France’s Point de Vue.

They “talk to each other all the time, and like all children they can sometimes be a little abrupt, a little hard even in their exchanges, but they support each other unconditionally,” she revealed.

“When [communication] doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, and we encourage them to express themselves,” she continued, going on to praise her children’s confidence. “And when all is well, then nothing and no one can stop them.”

Charlene was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa. She was raised speaking English and Afrikaans, and learned French after meeting Albert in 2000. Since Monaco’s official language is French, it’s important Jacques and Gabriella speak it – which they do at school. At home, she revealed the family has conversations in English, meaning her little four-year-olds are already bilingual! Speaking multiple languages is a skill she says is already helping her children learn.

“This leads them to develop their own thinking, their own version of things,” she told Point de Vue. “Me, as their mother, I discover, I learn. I find it marvelous following their evolution, accompanying them on this path.”

Just a few weeks ago, Charlene shared several school portraits of her children that also showed off their close bond. The three pics feature the twins together and separately, and both of them are wearing spiffy white polo shirts. The joint photo features Jacques supportively placing his arm around his sister’s shoulder and stomach as she holds his hands. In their separate second and third snaps, each child stares confidently into the camera.

Jacques and Gabriella started school in September 2018 and they both reportedly love it so much that they’re sad to have a day off!

“Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day,” Charlene told Point de Vue magazine last year.

In her most recent interview, Charlene revealed her children already know how to swim, which was important to her given her past and also for their own safety. This week, Prince William also revealed Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are also already strong swimmers – so if the Monaco royals and British Royal Family ever bring their children together for a day of fun, might we suggest a swimming pool is nearby!