King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium celebrate 20th wedding anniversary with sweet snaps The Belgian royal couple married in 1999

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have released stunning new photos to mark a special occasion this week. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday and the Belgian royal palace posted two new snaps on Instagram to thank fans for their good wishes.

The pictures, taken in the grounds of Chateau de Laeken (the Belgian royal family's residence in Brussels), show the couple standing close together, smiling at the camera. Mathilde is wrapped up in a cream roll neck jumper and a velvet brown jacket, while Philippe matches his wife, in a black turtleneck and a checked jacket.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe.

In the second image, the couple sit on a bench within the grounds with their two pet dogs. The Instagram caption read: "Thank you for the warm wishes on the occasion of the 20th wedding anniversary of the King and Queen!"

Philippe married Mathilde on 4 December 1999 in Brussels and the royal bride wore a gown designed by Édouard Vermeulen, with an overcoat that had a high neck and button-up detailing. The Prince of Wales was among the foreign royals who attended the ceremony.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe with their pet dogs.

The royal couple celebrated another special moment in October, when their eldest child and heir apparent, Princess Elisabeth, turned 18. A series of family portraits were released to mark the occasion and the princess celebrated her milestone birthday with a lavish event at the Royal Palace in Brussels. When Elisabeth ascends the throne she will be the first ever Queen of Belgium by birth.

The couple have four children together, Princess Elisabeth, 18, Prince Gabriel, 16, Prince Emmanuel, 14, and Princess Eléonore, 11. Philippe ascended the throne in July 2013, following his father King Albert II's abdication.

