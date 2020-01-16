After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they're stepping back from royal duties, reports emerged that the couple had flown their pet dogs to Canada, where Meghan is currently staying with eight-month-old son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly took their beagle Guy and another pup, believed to be a black Labrador, to Vancouver Island during their six-week break from royal duties over the festive period. It seems it could be a more permanent move for the pooches as Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement from the Queen that "there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

READ: Prince Harry makes first public appearance since stepping back as senior royal - best photos

Meghan with her beagle Guy

Renowned animal-lover Meghan had two rescue dogs when she lived in Toronto, Guy and Bogart, who regularly featured on her now-deleted Instagram account. Guy moved to the UK with Meghan in 2017 shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry, but Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd cross, stayed back in Canada with friends due to his old age.

The former Suits star spoke about her pets during her engagement interview, saying: "Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is – yes, he's in the UK, he's been here for a while," adding: "I think he's doing just fine." It's not clear whether Meghan has been reunited with Bogart since her return to Canada.

MORE: Cressida Bonas breaks silence over Prince Harry and Meghan's shock decision

Meghan with Minnie at Mayhew last year

The couple reportedly adoptedly a new pup in August 2018 and during a visit to Brighton later that year, Meghan confirmed that their pet Labrador was actually a "she" and that people keep "getting her name wrong." The pooch's name has still not been unveiled.

One of the Duchess' first patronages to be announced last year was animal charity, Mayhew. During her first visit in January 2019, Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, was charmed by a Jack Russell called Minnie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.