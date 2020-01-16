Meghan Markle is making a return to public life by putting the focus firmly on her philanthropic work. The Duchess, 38, paid a secret visit to the Vancouver headquarters of Justice for Girls on Tuesday – hours after her surprise appearance at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre. The organisation shared two images taken during Meghan’s visits; one picture shows Meghan holding a coffee cup and engaging in a lively conversation around the table, and the second is a group photo. The caption read: "Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the right of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership."

Meghan Markle has paid a secret visit to the Justice for Girls headquarters

On Tuesday morning, Meghan was spotted arriving at Victoria Harbour Airport, where she appeared in good spirits as she waited to board a seaplane back to the mainland. She then paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she posed for a photo with a group of eight women. A picture shared on the centre's official Facebook page shows Meghan dressed casually in a cream jumper, blue jeans and brown boots. The caption reads: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

The Duchess happily posed for a group photo

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Meghan did not take part in the Sandringham summit on Monday to discuss her and Prince Harry's future roles. It was thought that the mother-of-one would dial into the meeting with her husband, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. But a palace source told HELLO!: "The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join.

Harry, Meghan and Archie spent their six-week break in Canada during the festive period, with Meghan only returning to London to attend meetings and carry out an engagement at Canada House last Tuesday. Harry, who has stayed in the UK, travelled to Sandringham from the couple's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2019

Fans might be wondering why Prince Harry, 35, has not yet flown to Canada following the summit. The Duke has remained in the UK to attend an engagement on Thursday 16 January. Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace, which will be streamed live across the royal family and Rugby League World Cup 2021's social media channels. The Duke was announced as Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, succeeding the Queen, who previously held the role for 64 years. A source also confirmed to HELLO! that the Duke has meetings in the UK early next week.