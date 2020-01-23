The Duchess of Cambridge might be busy with her UK tour, but it's safe to say that Prince Louis hasn't been cooped up inside Kensington Palace. The toddler was spotted by eagle-eyed fans looking at dinosaurs in the Natural History Museum on Wednesday, and it seems as though the one-year-old was having the best time as he was led around the world-famous museum with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. In the photos, shared on social media, Louis can be seen wandering around the museum in a cosy navy jacket and matching warm trousers. We're particularly smitten with his little Nike trainers!

Mum Kate has been busy on her UK tour, but proved on Wednesday that her children are never far from her mind, when she was snapped wearing a stylish gold disc necklace engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L, in honour of her children, Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis, when she visited a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Wales. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design is from British company jewellery Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.00.

Prince Louis with his parents in June

The Duchess's trip was part of a 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her new survey for her Early Years initiative. The survey contains five short questions and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Running from 21 January to 21 February, it will give people across the UK an opportunity to provide their views.

Kate began her tour in Birmingham on Tuesday at the Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum, where she was shown around the interactive space by children and chatted to parents, including social media star Giovanna Fletcher. She then headed to the Ely and Careau Children's Centre, which provides early years education and childcare support services to children and their families, including support for children with special needs.

