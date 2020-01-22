Kate Middleton's outfit features special tribute to her children – see photo The Duchess of Cambridge is a proud mother of three

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Wales on Wednesday, but the mother-of-three's own children were never far from her mind, as her outfit proved. Kate wore a simple black roll neck jumper, a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots with a sleek camel coat, which she accessorised with a stylish gold disc necklace. As Royal watchers on Twitter noticed, the necklace has special significance: it is engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L, in honour of her children, Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design is from British company jewellery Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.00.

The Duchess paid tribute to her children with the stunning necklace on Wednesday

The Duchess's trip was part of a 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her new survey for her Early Years initiative. The survey contains five short questions and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Running from 21 January to 21 February, it will give people across the UK an opportunity to provide their views.

Kate met with children and parents on her tour of the UK

Kate began her tour in Birmingham on Tuesday at the Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum, where she was shown around the interactive space by children and chatted to parents, including social media star Giovanna Fletcher. She then headed to the Ely and Careau Children's Centre, which provides early years education and childcare support services to children and their families, including support for children with special needs.

While there, the Duchess revealed her own struggle with isolation after Prince George was born, while William was working as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot. Kate told staff: "It was the first year and I'd just had George – William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey it was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around and he was doing night shifts. If only I had had a centre like this."

