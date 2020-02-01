Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce 'positive' plans after royal crisis The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on 'acts of kindness'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on "positive news" after revealing the latest Instagram account they are following for February. Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their intention for 2020 is to cast a light on a single person or organisation every month, rather than a group of people and charities focused on the same issue as they had done previously. And following the drama surrounding their decision to "step back" from royal duties and spend the majority of their time in North America, the new account they have decided to follow appears to send a clear message to any naysayers.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

"For the month of February we are pleased to follow @globalpositivenews which focuses on the acts of kindness and uplifting stories of community across the globe. We hope you enjoy!" Their official Instagram account wrote alongside a collage of heartwarming photos of people doing good deeds in their local communities. Global Positive News describes itself as the "#1 Most Heartwarming Page on Instagram", and each post is dedicated to highlighting the incredible efforts of people around the world who selflessly help others.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now following @globalpositivenews

MORE: Princess Diana's astrologer reveals what's in store for Harry and Meghan as they officially step down this spring

The Duke and Duchess also followed a good news site last month when they announced how they're changing up their Instagram. Harry and Meghan kicked off the New Year by shining a light on journalist-run organisation, the Good News Movement, which only shares positive news and kind acts.

Harry and Meghan will now only follow one account a month

MORE: Sophie Wessex's white coat and pearl clutch are pure outfit goals

Announcing their plans, the royal couple wrote: "Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.