The Countess of Wessex headed to Surrey on Wednesday afternoon and looked as stunning as ever. The 55-year-old decided to wear clothes of the pastel variety - she teamed her pink dress with a white, collarless coat, black boots and the wife of Prince Edward added a glamorous pop to her outfit by carrying a pearl-encrusted, statement clutch bag. With her trademark blonde locks styled in a sleek blow dry and flawless makeup highlighting her pretty features, the royal looked the picture of radiance on her visit.
Sophie looked stunning in her collarless white coat
The mother-of-two has just arrived back from the royal tour of Sierra Leone and showcased some fabulous looks while she was there.
On her last evening, Sophie wore a chic cornflower blue satin midi skirt for a visit to the Aberdeen Women's Clinic in Freetown and we couldn't help but be reminded of the gorgeous Massimo Dutti skirt worn by the Duchess of Sussex only a couple of weeks ago for her visit to Canada House.
Sophie and The Duchess of Sussex chose silk midi skirts recently
While Meghan styled her brown satin midi skirt with a coat and jumper in tonal shades, Sophie gave us a master class in colour blocking by teaming hers with a terracotta-coloured blouse and nude ballet pumps.
A day before, Sophie stole the show in a fabulous pea green cocktail dress, which came from ARoss Girl by Amanda Ross - a US-based label.
During the royal tour of Sierra Leone, Sophie wore a green dress by ARoss Girl
The 'Brooke' dress - was a past season buy and had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching, blue and pink sash belt which she tied at the waist, with a pair of Penelope Chilvers heels adding the finishing touches.
