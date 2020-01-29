The Countess of Wessex's white coat & pearl clutch bag are pure outfit goals Prince Edward's wife looked incredible on her latest royal visit…

The Countess of Wessex headed to Surrey on Wednesday afternoon and looked as stunning as ever. The 55-year-old decided to wear clothes of the pastel variety - she teamed her pink dress with a white, collarless coat, black boots and the wife of Prince Edward added a glamorous pop to her outfit by carrying a pearl-encrusted, statement clutch bag. With her trademark blonde locks styled in a sleek blow dry and flawless makeup highlighting her pretty features, the royal looked the picture of radiance on her visit.

Sophie looked stunning in her collarless white coat

The mother-of-two has just arrived back from the royal tour of Sierra Leone and showcased some fabulous looks while she was there.

On her last evening, Sophie wore a chic cornflower blue satin midi skirt for a visit to the Aberdeen Women's Clinic in Freetown and we couldn't help but be reminded of the gorgeous Massimo Dutti skirt worn by the Duchess of Sussex only a couple of weeks ago for her visit to Canada House.

Sophie and The Duchess of Sussex chose silk midi skirts recently

While Meghan styled her brown satin midi skirt with a coat and jumper in tonal shades, Sophie gave us a master class in colour blocking by teaming hers with a terracotta-coloured blouse and nude ballet pumps.

A day before, Sophie stole the show in a fabulous pea green cocktail dress, which came from ARoss Girl by Amanda Ross - a US-based label.

During the royal tour of Sierra Leone, Sophie wore a green dress by ARoss Girl

The 'Brooke' dress - was a past season buy and had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching, blue and pink sash belt which she tied at the waist, with a pair of Penelope Chilvers heels adding the finishing touches.

