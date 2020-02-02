Prince William shares concern about the lack of diversity at BAFTA Awards 2020 The Duke of Cambridge has been President of BAFTA since 2010

The Duke of Cambridge shared concern about the lack of diversity at the BAFTA Awards 2020, saying that it "cannot be right in this day and age." Prince William delivered a speech as he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy. The Duke, who has been President of BAFTA since 2010, said: "Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians - men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film.

"Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age!"

William added: "I know that both Pippa, Chair of BAFTA, and Amanda, BAFTA CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported. BAFTA take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire Awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone."

William and Kate on the red carpet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet as they arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall for the awards ceremony. Guests at the BAFTAs were encouraged to re-wear an outfit or a sustainable alternative. Kate honoured this by wearing her Alexander McQueen gown first seen at the state dinner in Malaysia on the Cambridges' diamond jubilee tour in 2012, while William also wore a repeat tux.

