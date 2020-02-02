Prince William's hilarious reaction when Kate Middleton’s dress is praised at BAFTAs The couple have a great sense of humour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were left in fits of laughter after an exchange with a fan at the BAFTA Awards 2020 on Sunday. Prince William and Kate walked the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, with the Duchess wearing a white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown and stunning Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

READ: BAFTAs 2020 - see the complete winners list here

WATCH: William and Kate on the red carpet at BAFTA Awards 2020

One well-wisher told Kate "You look beautiful," while another quickly added "So do you Will!" to which the royal couple reacted with a roar of laughter. Guests at the BAFTAs were encouraged to rewear an outfit or a sustainable alternative. The Duchess honoured this by wearing her Alexander McQueen gown first seen at the state dinner in Malaysia on the Cambridges' diamond jubilee tour in 2012. The Duke also wore a repeat tux.

This year marked Kate's fourth year at the awards ceremony after making her debut in 2017. William, who has been President of BAFTA since 2010, presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.

MORE: Best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's glamorous appearance at BAFTAs

William and Kate wore repeat outfits for the BAFTAs

It's been a busy week for the royal couple, who have carried out a number of engagements. William and Kate attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day service in Westminster on Monday and then the following day, the Duchess attended a creative arts workshop at Evelina London children's hospital. Kate stepped out to serve breakfast to nursery school children in London on Wednesday, as part of the launch of her early childhood survey and on Thursday, William visited Everton in the Community in support of his Heads Up campaign.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.