The one thing Prince William and Kate practised before Prince George's birth The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast

The Duchess of Cambridge gave her most revealing interview to date on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, talking about motherhood, her pregnancies and her work on the early years. In the lead-up to Prince George's birth in July 2013, Kate spoke about one of the things that she and husband Prince William had practised before their first child's arrival.

Giovanna told the Duchess: "I can remember just sitting and watching and waiting for you to come out of hospital and it was that massive feeling of celebration. Also, the Duke when he put Prince George in the car, that was seamless."

Kate said that they had had a little practice with the car seat at home, telling Giovanna: "But he probably didn't think so at the time! We were like 'What do we do?... in a swaddle?' 'How's this supposed to work?!' We'd even tried to practice with a little baby, like a little doll, at home but you know it just never works out the way you planned it so it was quite hard to do that on the world's stage, but no, he did a very good job."

William was praised for the way he put George in his car seat

The Duchess, who is mum to Prince George, now six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, was also asked what it was like standing on the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, after each of their births, in front of the world's media. She admitted that it was "slightly terrifying," but that she and William were grateful for the public's support.

She added: "Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and you know we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a new-born baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

The Duchess recently carried out a mini tour of the UK to support her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a nationwide conversation on raising the next generation.

