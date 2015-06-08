Princess Charlotte and Prince George's adorable first official pictures

The first official photos of Prince George have been released. Royal fans around the world were thrilled to see four new snaps of the sweet siblings cuddling up together on a sofa and one adorable image showing George tenderly planting a kiss on his little sister's forehead.



Charlotte and George's proud mom Kate Middleton, took the photos herself; echoing the break from tradition that she and William opted for in August 2013 when they chose Michael Middleton to capture the first official pictures of Prince George rather than a professional photographer.

The pictures were taken in May at William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.



It is believed that Charlotte's white outfit is from the same Spanish shop that produced the bonnet she wore for her debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing. Royal watchers have suspected that the outfit was one of the handmade creations purchased by the mother of Prince George's Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrello from Irulea, an 82-year-old family-run business located in San Sebastián.



George's white shirt, blue shorts and socks by Amaia Kids, appear to be the same ones he sported when he arrived at the Lindo Wing on May 2 to meet his baby sister for the first time.



Kensington Palace had announced earlier on Saturday that a new photo of George and Charlotte would be released that evening on social media. "We'll be posting a very special photo of Prince George & his little sister Princess Charlotte late tonight," they tweeted to their 443,000 followers. "Can't wait to share it with you!"





They then went on to post photos of some of the letters and artwork sent to William and Kate to celebrate the arrival of their daughter. "The Duke & Duchess are very grateful for the wonderful messages they've received on the birth of Princess Charlotte," they wrote. "Mail sacks with congratulations & warm wishes from across the globe arrived at St James's Palace shortly after Princess Charlotte's arrival."



The release of the new photos came the day after it was confirmed that Princess Charlotte's christening will take place on Sunday July 5. Charlotte, whose full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, will be baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.





The church, which is located just a stone's throw from William and Kate's Norfolk home Anmer Hall, is the same venue where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.



While previous royal babies, including Prince George, have been christened at three months, Charlotte will be just 2-months-old on her special day.



Many royal watchers have suggested that William and Kate chose July 5 so that the christening takes place before Queen Elizabeth heads to Balmoral for her annual summer holiday.