The real reason Meghan Markle sat behind Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Day service

On Monday, the royal family were out in full force to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they stepped out for the afternoon event, but the two couples noticeably sat in different rows. This was for no other reason than tradition, as like previous years, the more senior members of the royal family sit closest to the altar. The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were also in the front row. Behind them were Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. The service was televised on BBC One, and had performances from Alexandra Burke, while Anthony Joshua gave a reading about being a member of the Commonwealth.

VIDEO: The royal family arrive at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This is Harry and Meghan's last announced engagement as senior members of The Firm. The royal couple have had a busy few days during their time back in the UK. Most recently, they joined the Queen to attend the Sunday church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, close to their home, Frogmore Cottage. The trio looked happy and relaxed as they were pictured arriving at the church, just a day after Harry and Meghan's evening engagement at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan had made her first public appearance since moving to Canada on Thursday night at the Endeavour Fund Awards, joining Harry at the annual event.

MORE: All the best photos of the Commonwealth Day service 2020

The royals had the same arrangement last year

READ: All the details on Kate Middleton's Commonwealth Day outfit

It was previously announced that Harry and Meghan had been invited back to the UK to attend the Commonwealth service by the Queen, having spent the last few months in Canada with their son Archie. They made the decision to step back from royal duties in January, but have received the full support of the monarch. The Commonwealth service is particularly important to the Queen, who became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 when she was just 26 years old. Harry and Meghan attended the service last year while the former actress was pregnant with Archie, and they have been president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust as senior members of the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.