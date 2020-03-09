The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out alongside the royal family for Monday's special Commonwealth Day service, looking stunning as ever in a Catherine Walker coat dress - originally worn on Christmas Day in 2018 - complete with gorgeous matching accessories. Kate complemented her look with a floral hat and suede crimson heels, and looked happy and radiant as she arrived in front of cameras alongside husband Prince William, shortly behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate happily waved to the crowds as she arrived at the service

It's been a very busy few weeks of engagements for Kate, who recently returned from her royal visit to Ireland with William. The royal wowed her fashion fans with every outfit during the tour, making sure she paid tribute to her host country by wearing plenty of vibrant green looks and some sweet shamrock jewellery, too - she even surprised us all by wearing a vintage Oscar De La Renta dress to one evening engagement! Gorgeous.

On Monday, Kate wore her hair in one of her favourite styles for official events - a chic up-do - showing there's plenty of ways she can change up her new haircut. Debuting the new look in Ireland, the royal appears to have had a little trim to the length of her famous brunette locks, and a sweeping split fringe – which fans may remember she once dubbed her 'mum fringe', after she debuted the style following the birth of Princess Charlotte.

Kate showed off a gorgeous green wardrobe in Ireland

We bet royal watchers were thrilled to see both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex together once again - during what's thought to be one of the last-ever official royal engagements for Meghan and Harry. No doubt they had plenty to catch up on - didn't they look beautiful together?

