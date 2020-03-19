How the Queen is looking after royal staff during coronavirus – exclusive Former royal family doctor Anna Hemming reveals how the staff's health will be a top priority

The coronavirus is affecting everyone in the world right now, including the royal family, who like the rest of us, are taking extra precautionary measures to look after their health. And it isn't just the royals who will be needing to take extra care of themselves, but their staff too. Former royal doctor Anna Hemming has given an insight into the caring nature behind-the-scenes towards the palace workers, revealing that measures will be in place to protect them. Anna worked at Buckingham Palace for seven years during her time working as a GP for the royal household, and told HELLO!: "I think the royal family will be acting within the guidelines that everyone else in the UK and around the world is working on."

The Queen will be making sure her staff are well looked after

She continued: "They live within a very large establishment and Buckingham Palace is almost run like a big hotel and there are lots of people living within close proximity to each other, for example the housemaids' floor, they live very close together so I am sure that they will be making sure that everyone is fit and healthy. Nobody is going to be mixing if they are not well, I am sure that they have an isolation unit set up for the staff, they will be looking after them really well."

MORE: Former royal family doctor answers your questions on the coronavirus

The Queen will be moving to Windsor Castle on Thursday

On the secrets to the Queen and Philip's good health, Anna added: "Essentially, they live a fit and healthy lifestyle, they have adequate breaks in their work, they have some lovely places they can go and stay. They stay fit and hydrated, they eat really good food." On Tuesday, it was announced that the Queen would be starting her Easter break earlier than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

READ: The Queen leaves London with dogs to start Easter break early

The Queen and the rest of the royal family have also been adapting their diaries and the way they work in light of the current pandemic. Her Majesty usually has a weekly audience with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in person, but on Wednesday, the pair had their meeting via telephone instead. And while the 93-year-old held a private audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, where she met Commodore Steven Moorhouse (outgoing Commanding Officer, HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH) and Captain Angus Essenhigh (incoming Commanding Officer), there were no handshakes – only bows from the officers during the meeting.

Anna Hemming is a trained GP and is now currently working at the Cranley Clinic

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.