Crown Princess Victoria will one day ascend to the Swedish throne, becoming only the fourth female monarch in the country's history. But there was a period of time when she was not heir apparent, despite being the eldest child born to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Victoria was born in July 1977, followed by Prince Carl Philip in May 1979, and Princess Madeleine three years later, in June 1982. But it was her younger brother that become heir to the Swedish throne upon the moment of his birth, a position he held for seven months. Everything changed in January 1980 when a change in constitution came into effect, which made the natural birth order the basis for succession. It was from this point forward that Victoria became the nation's future queen.

Prince Carl Philip is now fourth in line to the throne, behind Victoria and her two children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four. The handsome royal is himself a father to two children, who he shares with wife Princess Sofia; four-year-old Prince Alexander, and two-year-old Prince Gabriel. His own young family has already experienced great change with regard to their royal roles.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia with their three children

In October last year, it was announced that the children born to Prince Carl Philip and his younger sister, Princess Madeleine, would no longer be members of the royal house. The decision has meant that Alexander, Gabriel and their three cousins have lost their style of Royal Highness and will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Carl Philip and Sofia are parents to two sons

Despite losing their style of Royal Highness, the statement from Fredrik Wersäll, the Marshal of the Realm, noted that Madeleine and Chris' three children – Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, four, and two-year-old Princess Adrienne – and Carl Philip and Sofia's two sons – Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel – will continue to retain their titles of Duke and Duchess previously granted by their grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, upon birth.