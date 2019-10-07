Swedish palace announces Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip's children will lose titles The five children will no longer be members of the royal house

The Swedish royal palace has announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, will no longer be members of the royal house. This means that Princess Leonore, five, Prince Nicolas, four, Princess Adrienne, one, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two, will lose their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

In an official statement from Fredrik Wersäll, the Marshal of the Realm, the communiqué read: "His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State."

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill share three children together

It continued: "His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

Despite losing their style of Royal Highness, the statement noted that Madeleine and Chris' three children – Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – and Carl Philip and Sofia's two sons – Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel – will continue to retain their titles of Duke and Duchess previously granted by their grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, upon birth.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have two sons

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's two younger children Princess Madeleine, 37, and Prince Carl Philip, 40, will continue to perform royal duties. Madeleine, who is based in Miami, works for the World Childhood Foundation, the organisation that her mother Silvia co-founded. Carl Philip and his wife Sofia will also continue to support their charity, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Foundation.

