During the lockdown, podcasts have been helping to keep us all entertained on our daily walks. And royal fans will be pleased to know that many members of The Firm have made their debuts on them – most recently the Countess of Wessex, who appeared on the Westminster Abbey podcast on Thursday to give a special reading to celebrate Ascension Day. Sophie follows in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who opened up about motherhood on Giovanna Fletcher's award-winning podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, while Prince Harry has opened up about mental health on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast. Mike Tindall even has his own podcast job on Joe's House of Rugby, which has featured his wife Zara in the past.

The Countess of Wessex gave a reading on the Westminster Abbey podcast

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex made her debut on the Westminster Abbey podcast on Thursday, giving a special reading to celebrate the Christian holiday Ascension Day. The Westminster Abbey podcast is relatively new and was created during the lockdown to help people continue their faith while churches and chapels remain closed to worshipers. The podcast is no stranger to royal collaborations, as Prince Charles recorded a gospel reading for it on Easter Day.

Kate Middleton chatted to Giovanna Fletcher about motherhood

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans earlier in the year after making her podcast debut on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby. The down-to-earth royal opened up about motherhood and her experiences of mum guilt, something many people can relate to. "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!" she said when asked. "Yep – all the time, yep – and you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?' But no it's a constant challenge."

Prince Harry opened up about his mental health to Bryony Gordon

Prince Harry

Prince Harry spoke to his good friend, Bryony Gordon, in April 2017 on her podcast Mad World, where he opened up about his experiences with mental health, and his dreams of becoming a father. "I, of course, I would love to have kids," he said, ahead of the arrival of son Archie, who was born in May 2019. Harry also revealed his fun side after talking about his godchildren. Asked if he was a good godfather, he said: "I'd like to think so. But I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side."

Princess Eugenie was the first royal family member to launch a podcast

Princess Eugenie

In July 2019, Princess Eugenie became the first member of the royal family to launch a podcast with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective. The 30-year-old and her best friend Julia De Boinville opened up about their new platform on Instagram TV. Eugenie said: "We are developing a podcast with Freedom United, and we will have a speaker series called Tech Tackles Trafficking." She added: "Now is the time to talk about this, this is already on everyone's minds. If it isn't, we are making it on their minds. We are doing this for the person who can't scream and shout about their situation like we can."

Mike and Zara Tindall discussed their dream rugby team - with the Queen as captain

Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall is one of the sports stars on popular Joe's House of Rugby podcast, which has even toured the UK for live shows. The former rugby captain has invited wife Zara Tindall onto the panel in the past too. During an appearance in March 2019, the pair memorably opened up about their dream rugby team, and both admitted they would choose the Queen as their captain. The royal couple also spoke about who they would choose to play Zara in The Crown. Candidates included Margot Robbie, Jessica Biel and Charlize Theron.

