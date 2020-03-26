Where the royals are self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown The Queen and her family have properties all over the country

The nation is adjusting to a new way of living amid the coronavirus lockdown, with thousands of people working from home and communicating with loved ones through the medium of technology, instead of face-to-face. Just like us, the royal family have adapted their routines and have been following government advice. HELLO! looks at where the Queen and her family have been staying during these unprecedented times.

READ: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Scottish home where they are self-isolating due to coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

Windsor Castle

Her Majesty began her Easter break at Windsor Castle a week earlier than planned on 19 March and was spotted being driven to the Berkshire residence with her dorgis from Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip was flown to Windsor by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham in Norfolk. It’s been business as usual for the Queen as she receives her daily government red boxes. She has also been conducting her weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

Charles and the Queen at Birkhall in 2009

Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, and while his wife Camilla has been given the all-clear, the pair have been self-isolating at their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate. Charles inherited the 18th century property from the Queen Mother, when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with Camilla. The couple even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so it holds fond memories for them.

MORE: Take a tour of the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, they often spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The 18th century property was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011 and they used it as a main residence when Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor since the end of 2019. The Sussexes are set to officially step back from royal life on 31 March and have been sharing information and resources to help fans get through this difficult time on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Bagshot Park

Prince Edward and Sophie are thought to have remained at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12. The Earl and his teenage daughter were pictured horse riding in Windsor last weekend, while Sophie gave a glimpse into the family's home, as she shared home-schooling tips in an Instagram video.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.