Why today is a disappointing day for the Queen The coronavirus pandemic has seen the cancellation of many royal events

The current health crisis has put a stop to many royal events, including one special engagement that the Queen would have marked on Monday.

The Ceremony of the Keys would have normally taken place at the start of the week, when Her Majesty is officially welcomed to Edinburgh by the Lord Provost, who offers her the keys to the city, dubbed the "ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland".

The ceremony usually takes place on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, marking the start of Holyrood Week, but sadly this year's event has been cancelled.

Throughout the week, royal family members would normally carry out engagements throughout Scotland, as well as attend the colourful garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Last year, the Queen wore a sunshine yellow coat dress as she attended the Ceremony of the Keys, where she was presented with a posy of flowers, inspected the Scots Guards and even made a furry new friend as she was pictured patting a guide dog on the nose.

The Queen at last year's Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh

The 94-year-old monarch typically spends the summer at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, from the end of July to the end of September or the beginning of October.

This year, it's not known whether she will travel up north with her husband Prince Philip. The pair have been currently spending lockdown at Windsor Castle since March and the Queen has not carried out any in-person engagements.

Her Majesty pets a guide dog at last year's event

For the first few days of her summer break, Her Majesty usually stays in a seven-bedroom stone house on her estate, Craigowan Lodge, while Balmoral Castle is open to tourists until August.

She carries out the odd engagement over the summer, including attending the annual Braemar Gathering in early September, but it's not known whether this will be going ahead this year. The event, which Her Majesty is known to thoroughly enjoy, features traditional Highland games such as tug-of-war and stone-throwing, as well as Highland dancing and pipe band performances.

Royal watchers also usually catch a glimpse of the Queen when she attends Sunday church at nearby Crathie Kirk.

