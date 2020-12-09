Loading the player...

The sweet way Prince William says goodbye to the Queen revealed

Royal fans have been given a touching insight into Prince William's loving relationship with his grandmother, the Queen. The pair were reunited at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, following William's royal train tour of the UK with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It's been reported in the past that William himself had a very unusual name for his grandmother when he was growing up – Gary! According to the Daily Mail, the Queen was once watching William at Buckingham Palace when he fell and started to cry out, "Gary, Gary," to which a guest asked who he was referring to.

"I'm Gary," the monarch reportedly responded, while picking up her grandson. "He hasn't learned to say Granny yet."

Kate, meanwhile, previously revealed her son Prince George's informal nickname for the monarch. She shared: "George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

